Juggernaut Trading Up 22.8% Over Last Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. Juggernaut has a total market cap of $4.26 million and $1.13 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Juggernaut token can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000767 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $246.99 or 0.00459340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.39 or 0.00067676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.32 or 0.00047080 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.14 or 0.00076507 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00078055 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $252.13 or 0.00468900 BTC.

Juggernaut Token Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Buying and Selling Juggernaut

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.