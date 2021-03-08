JUIICE Market Cap Reaches $2.27 Million (JUI)

JUIICE (CURRENCY:JUI) traded up 92.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. Over the last week, JUIICE has traded 98.9% higher against the US dollar. One JUIICE token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JUIICE has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $344.00 worth of JUIICE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.88 or 0.00073449 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002356 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000052 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

JUIICE Profile

JUI is a token. Its launch date was September 6th, 2019. JUIICE’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,600,000,100 tokens. The official website for JUIICE is www.juiice.io . JUIICE’s official Twitter account is @ComJuiice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for JUIICE is www.linkedin.com/company/juiice-ltd

Buying and Selling JUIICE

