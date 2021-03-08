Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. HSBC raised shares of Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:JBAXY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,356. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Julius BÃ¤r Gruppe AG provides private banking products and services to private clients worldwide. Its wealth management solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

