JulSwap Price Down 14.4% Over Last 7 Days (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 8th. During the last week, JulSwap has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One JulSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000564 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $54.88 million and $8.26 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $234.93 or 0.00460330 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.39 or 0.00067387 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00075713 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.07 or 0.00080483 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00050537 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.63 or 0.00453870 BTC.

JulSwap’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,607,625 tokens. JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

