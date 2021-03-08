Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 261.29 ($3.41).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Jupiter Fund Management alerts:

LON:JUP opened at GBX 278.40 ($3.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 293.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 255.93. Jupiter Fund Management has a twelve month low of GBX 161.65 ($2.11) and a twelve month high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The company has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a GBX 12.20 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This is a boost from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. This represents a dividend yield of 4.07%. Jupiter Fund Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.

In related news, insider Wayne Mepham sold 5,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total value of £16,239.84 ($21,217.45).

Jupiter Fund Management Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.