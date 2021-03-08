Jupiter (JUP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.29 Million

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded down 10.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 8th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $3.75 million and approximately $2.29 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 127% higher against the US dollar. One Jupiter coin can currently be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.53 or 0.00459236 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.32 or 0.00066925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.29 or 0.00076606 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00080297 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00050532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.68 or 0.00457573 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jupiter’s official message board is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jupiter using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

