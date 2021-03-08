JUST Price Tops $0.0584 (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 8th. One JUST token can now be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges. JUST has a market cap of $132.07 million and approximately $184.03 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, JUST has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.80 or 0.00459658 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001856 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00067326 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000895 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.31 or 0.00046959 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.31 or 0.00076636 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00077872 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $250.14 or 0.00463998 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . JUST’s official website is just.network/#

JUST Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

