JustBet (WINR) Price Down 15.8% This Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. One JustBet token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $389,861.98 and approximately $508,231.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $243.56 or 0.00453636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001863 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00066948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.95 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.22 or 0.00076768 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00078397 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $247.72 or 0.00461388 BTC.

About JustBet

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,126,254,299 tokens. The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustBet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

