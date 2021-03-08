JustLiquidity Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (JUL)

JustLiquidity (CURRENCY:JUL) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 8th. One JustLiquidity token can now be bought for about $194.81 or 0.00372892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. JustLiquidity has a total market cap of $85.11 million and $9.47 million worth of JustLiquidity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, JustLiquidity has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $238.01 or 0.00455584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00066515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00046181 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00076587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00079245 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $242.26 or 0.00463713 BTC.

JustLiquidity Profile

JustLiquidity’s total supply is 963,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,871 tokens. JustLiquidity’s official website is justliquidity.org . The official message board for JustLiquidity is medium.com/@justliquidity

Buying and Selling JustLiquidity

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustLiquidity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JustLiquidity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustLiquidity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

