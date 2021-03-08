Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.88 Million

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be bought for $9.98 or 0.00019713 BTC on popular exchanges. Juventus Fan Token has a market capitalization of $13.14 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juventus Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $233.78 or 0.00461635 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00067073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.71 or 0.00076439 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.38 or 0.00081704 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00050699 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $229.12 or 0.00452446 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus . The official message board for Juventus Fan Token is medium.com/socios

Buying and Selling Juventus Fan Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juventus Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juventus Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juventus Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juventus Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juventus Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.