Kairus Tarapore Sells 401 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE XYL traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $100.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 678,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,910. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.62 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The firm has a market cap of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $240,289,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,195,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,530,572,000 after purchasing an additional 958,866 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $83,597,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $51,987,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Xylem by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,134,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,455,000 after purchasing an additional 363,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

