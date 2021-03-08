Katy Theroux Sells 18,475 Shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Stock

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,585.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CNR traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.83. 2,726,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.49. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $14.29. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.81.

Get Cornerstone Building Brands alerts:

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clayton Dubilier & Rice LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $495,333,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,246,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,131,000 after acquiring an additional 381,685 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,760 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Point Capital LP now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,240,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,079,000 after acquiring an additional 71,286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

CNR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone Building Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Building Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.