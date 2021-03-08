Kava Price Down 33.3% Over Last 7 Days (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Kava coin can now be bought for about $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io . Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars.

