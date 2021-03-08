Kava Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.61 Million (KAVA)

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 12% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. One Kava coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $66.12 million and $24.61 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kava alerts:

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.49 or 0.00285003 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00008502 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008284 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.33 or 0.00066206 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00004495 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 106,274,714 coins and its circulating supply is 33,485,395 coins. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs . The official website for Kava is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Kava Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kava and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.