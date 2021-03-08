KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.99

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.99 and last traded at $43.73, with a volume of 1167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.
About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)
KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
