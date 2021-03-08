KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Sets New 52-Week High at $43.99

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $43.99 and last traded at $43.73, with a volume of 1167 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 1,753.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 821,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,522,000 after purchasing an additional 776,952 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 30,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 27.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 128,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,420 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. 5.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

