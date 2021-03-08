KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Stock Holdings Lessened by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,394 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 22,300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of KB Home worth $2,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 176.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,166,106 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,640,000 after buying an additional 1,381,606 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home in the fourth quarter valued at $21,919,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,151,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,811,000 after buying an additional 305,958 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 58.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 762,265 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,264,000 after buying an additional 281,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of KB Home by 163.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 226,809 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,707,000 after buying an additional 140,743 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on KBH. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on KB Home from $41.25 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.63.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $42.63 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. KB Home has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 11.66%. KB Home’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.17%.

In other news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.05, for a total transaction of $2,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 113,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,020,995.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 82,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $3,509,361.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 213,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,085,760.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 233,756 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,364 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Home (NYSE:KBH).

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.