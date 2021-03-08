KBC Group NV Acquires 10,244 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,244 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $46.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.66. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $48.76.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. Brown & Brown’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.50.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

