KBC Group NV Acquires 8,993 Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,993 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.08% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JLP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 242,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,899,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Rexford Industrial Realty by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,390,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $412,073,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $2,456,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 129.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 70,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on REXR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.40.

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $47.59 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.29. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.14% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

