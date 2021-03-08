KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.08% of The Wendy’s worth $3,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 154.5% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Wendy’s during the third quarter worth $84,000. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Wendy’s in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

WEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut The Wendy’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.77.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider Abigail E. Pringle sold 184,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total transaction of $4,064,257.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,902.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEN opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $474.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 61.02%.

The Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

