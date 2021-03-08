KBC Group NV Buys 4,212 Shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.23% of TPI Composites worth $4,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TPIC. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of TPI Composites by 24,650.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 49,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,105,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $770,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James cut TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.70.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 20,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $892,901.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Paul G. Giovacchini sold 63,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $2,572,074.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 136,448 shares of company stock worth $6,129,875 in the last quarter. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $42.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.67. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.13). TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 7.60% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

