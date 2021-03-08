KBC Group NV Buys New Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

KBC Group NV bought a new position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 83,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the third quarter valued at about $599,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,314,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,866,000. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $4,694,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.L sold 7,301,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.92, for a total transaction of $320,662,116.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,526,050 shares of company stock worth $331,223,616. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $42.54 on Monday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.12.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.42). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPRX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

