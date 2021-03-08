KBC Group NV Cuts Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

KBC Group NV lessened its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,947 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 11,264 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.06% of Ralph Lauren worth $4,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Infini Master Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 29.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

In other Ralph Lauren news, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,232,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,719,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $3,337,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at $24,152,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,182 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,167 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RL opened at $122.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of -97.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $125.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.73.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $83.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $85.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

