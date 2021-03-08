KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,326 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.05% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $3,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSCC. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 471.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 133.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $189,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $212,000.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director John Bourgoin sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $31,147.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,936,308.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,548 shares of company stock worth $2,170,691. 1.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lattice Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.56.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $41.95 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.54 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.14, a PEG ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.38.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor technologies in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of five product family lines, including the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink, as well as power and thermal management products; and development kits and boards.

Read More: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.