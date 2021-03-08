KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

KBC Group NV lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,792 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 10,751 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 57,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,033,139 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $68,435,000 after acquiring an additional 76,457 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,814 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 20,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NetApp from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cross Research raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on NetApp from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NetApp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.50.

Shares of NTAP opened at $61.33 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

