KBC Group NV Cuts Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,073 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Quanta Services by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Quanta Services by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares in the company, valued at $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,936 shares of company stock valued at $9,892,555. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PWR shares. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Quanta Services stock opened at $83.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.19. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $87.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.