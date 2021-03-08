KBC Group NV Decreases Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

KBC Group NV cut its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 74.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,985 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 236,334 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NUAN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $27,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the third quarter worth $40,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Diana L. Nole sold 1,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $77,185.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,359,511.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NUAN stock opened at $42.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 425.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.51 and a 12 month high of $51.62.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 1.89%. Nuance Communications’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on NUAN shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

