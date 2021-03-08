KBC Group NV Decreases Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

KBC Group NV cut its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ED. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ED. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Consolidated Edison from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.11.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $68.30 on Monday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.03 and a 52 week high of $94.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.775 dividend. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.94%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

