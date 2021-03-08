KBC Group NV Decreases Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

KBC Group NV trimmed its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,768,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $442,756,000 after buying an additional 1,292,626 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,306,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,087,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,473,000 after purchasing an additional 869,729 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,831,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $861,138,000 after purchasing an additional 400,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 3rd quarter worth $26,890,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARE stock opened at $158.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $167.60 and its 200 day moving average is $165.93. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $179.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.89.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>Â®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

