KBC Group NV Grows Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 111.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,819 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,213,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,344,000 after purchasing an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 752,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Burlington Stores by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Burlington Stores by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter.

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.63.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $279.35 on Monday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $296.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $257.75 and its 200 day moving average is $230.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of -107.44 and a beta of 0.75.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Burlington Stores had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

