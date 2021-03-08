KBC Group NV Grows Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,460 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,207 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $4,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,176,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,665,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940,708 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,469,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,016,000 after buying an additional 2,626,073 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,670,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,315,000 after buying an additional 585,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,725,000 after buying an additional 511,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,499,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,970,000 after buying an additional 379,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 74,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,242,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.18%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.