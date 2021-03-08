KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFS opened at $98.02 on Monday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.17. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Discover Financial Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.39.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Brian Hughes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $939,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,184.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $1,694,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 147,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,961,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

