KBC Group NV Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at $292,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 92.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Harvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Management LLC now owns 74,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 433.7% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,611,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after buying an additional 1,309,393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

MXIM opened at $88.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.93 and a twelve month high of $98.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The company had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $378,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,408 shares of company stock worth $652,083 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.35.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

