KBC Group NV Has $3.20 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

KBC Group NV cut its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 53.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,689 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 62,335 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 252.5% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 846 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $62.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of -63.07 and a beta of 1.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $33.30 and a one year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The casino operator reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.53.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS).

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.