KBC Group NV Has $3.56 Million Stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,428 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKC opened at $84.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average of $94.64. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $56.11 and a one year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.02). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

