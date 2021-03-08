KBC Group NV Has $3.65 Million Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $3,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,212,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 5,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,402,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Rockwell Automation by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 16,900 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.08, for a total transaction of $4,530,552.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,635,642.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $33,240.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,707.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,455 shares of company stock valued at $7,436,012 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.81.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $253.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $268.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $250.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.58. The firm has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 55.73%.

Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

