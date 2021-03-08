KBC Group NV Has $3.70 Million Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after purchasing an additional 148,370 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $84.48 on Monday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.01 and a 12-month high of $109.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $93.20. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 16.26%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WEC. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.09.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

