KBC Group NV Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 4,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,155,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on ORLY. TheStreet cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.38.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $465.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $449.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.93. The company has a market cap of $32.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

