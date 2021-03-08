KBC Group NV Has $3.88 Million Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,760 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of Ingredion worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its stake in Ingredion by 168.7% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,395,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,093 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,198,000 after purchasing an additional 528,181 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in Ingredion by 120.6% in the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 851,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,985,000 after purchasing an additional 465,565 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Ingredion by 14.4% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,729,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,590,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the 4th quarter valued at $21,377,000. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,156. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 1,502 shares of company stock valued at $132,923 over the last ninety days. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ingredion from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.60.

NYSE INGR opened at $91.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $59.11 and a 1-year high of $93.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.26 and a 200-day moving average of $79.30.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

