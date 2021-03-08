KBC Group NV Has $4.14 Million Stake in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,790 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned approximately 0.14% of bluebird bio worth $4,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in bluebird bio by 29,809.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,321,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,413,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 302.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 292,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,784,000 after buying an additional 219,833 shares during the period. Mangrove Partners grew its stake in bluebird bio by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 283,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,273,000 after buying an additional 153,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 158.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 231,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,471,000 after acquiring an additional 141,550 shares during the period. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 949 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $42,752.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,889.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $55,352.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,791 shares of company stock valued at $150,861 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

BLUE opened at $28.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.74 and its 200-day moving average is $48.38. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.24 and a 1-year high of $72.50. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company had revenue of $10.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.04) EPS. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLUE. Oppenheimer cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on bluebird bio from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Maxim Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of bluebird bio from $36.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. bluebird bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing of transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its gene therapy programs include LentiGlobin for the treatment of Ã-thalassemia and sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

