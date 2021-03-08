KBC Group NV Has $4.50 Million Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $4,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in The Clorox by 4.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC boosted its holdings in The Clorox by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,239 shares of company stock worth $10,221,602. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.83.

NYSE CLX opened at $184.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.90. The Clorox Company has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $239.87. The firm has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

