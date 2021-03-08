KBC Group NV Has $4.71 Million Stock Holdings in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,435 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.14% of Equity Commonwealth worth $4,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EQC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,590,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,347,000 after buying an additional 59,950 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 79.6% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,930,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,436 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 35.3% during the third quarter. Hudson Way Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,187,000 after acquiring an additional 423,464 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,306,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,653,000 after purchasing an additional 189,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,216,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after purchasing an additional 672,630 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

NYSE:EQC opened at $28.71 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.00. Equity Commonwealth has a 1-year low of $25.80 and a 1-year high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 604.59% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $14.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. EQC's same property portfolio is comprised of 4 properties and 1.5 million square feet.

