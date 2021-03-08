KBC Group NV Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,222.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Summit Insights raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $359.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR opened at $332.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $376.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $325.89. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.12 and a 52-week high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 101.19, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.51. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 17.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.05%.

In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.70, for a total value of $4,810,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 262,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,254,945.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,418 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.52, for a total value of $491,365.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,862 shares in the company, valued at $41,534,580.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 268,937 shares of company stock valued at $99,306,317 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

