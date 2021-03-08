KBC Group NV Lowers Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

KBC Group NV lessened its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 58.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 38,543 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 674,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,154,000 after purchasing an additional 109,994 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 149.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCHP stock opened at $145.44 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $166.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.57 and a 200 day moving average of $128.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.17. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. On average, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.12%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $135.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Microchip Technology from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.12.

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,001,875.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $228,133.60. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,586 shares of company stock worth $889,291. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, aerospace, office communication, and computing applications.

