KBC Group NV Purchases 10,194 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,194 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Eversource Energy by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $80.66 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $60.69 and a 12-month high of $96.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $27.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. On average, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays boosted their price target on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

