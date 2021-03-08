KBC Group NV Purchases 12,533 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 50.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 187,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,104,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,942 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.0% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 482,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CINF. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.29.

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $104.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 0.59. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $104.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.88 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

