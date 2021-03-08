KBC Group NV Purchases 2,032 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 386,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,097,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,423,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $968,452,000 after buying an additional 88,408 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6,893.3% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 5,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total value of $168,438.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $827,546.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,058.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SWK opened at $185.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several brokerages have commented on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Bank of America lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.36.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

Featured Story: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.