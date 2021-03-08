KBC Group NV Purchases 4,662 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $3,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PEG shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.73.

Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $56.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a PEG ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.79. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.75 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 19.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

