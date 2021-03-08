KBC Group NV Purchases 59,763 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

KBC Group NV raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 81.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,518 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,763 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FOX by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,278,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,579,000 after purchasing an additional 231,938 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 524.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,638,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,578 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,243,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,907,000 after acquiring an additional 267,408 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in FOX by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,192,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,440,000 after acquiring an additional 55,545 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 971,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,353 shares during the last quarter. 24.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FOX opened at $39.04 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200-day moving average is $28.65. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.13 and a fifty-two week high of $39.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

