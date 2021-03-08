KBC Group NV Raises Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,722 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV owned 0.16% of Trinity Industries worth $4,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRN. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the third quarter valued at $156,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRN opened at $29.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -589.60 and a beta of 1.57. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $415.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.14 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 3.58%. The business’s revenue was down 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TRN shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

