KBC Group NV Raises Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,107 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $4,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FITB. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 126,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $2,326,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 226,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,235,000 after acquiring an additional 109,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 91,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $36.77 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $37.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

FITB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.15.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total transaction of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

